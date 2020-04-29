The current pandemic and stay at home order show us how our actions impact each other and our community. From home, we are keeping our family, friends, neighbors, and community healthy and safe. While at home, we can also keep our community safe from sexual violence.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is highlighting the importance of consent and spreading awareness on these issues. One in three women and one in six men have experienced the trauma of sexual assault in their lives, and the rise of the #MeToo moment brought many sexual assault survivors and allies together to share influential stories and bring more awareness to the prevalence of sexual assault.
The Advocates’ Every Teen Counts (ETC) Interns, a group of teen activists joined NSVRC in recognizing SAAM. Each week, this group of teens from all over the valley meets for two hours to discuss consent, teen dating violence prevention, and to promote healthy relationships. One of the ways we supported SAAM was by watching the documentary Roll Red Roll, which is about a teen girl who was sexually assaulted at a high school party. This film was powerful for me because it touches on so many aspects of high school social life: alcohol, peer pressure, sports culture, masculinity, and dating violence. After watching the film, we discussed these topics, what we see here in our valley, and how we can prevent sexual assault in our valley. We have also promoted SAAM with daily Instagram posts spreading awareness about sexual assault.
Although SAAM is coming to an end, sexual assault prevention is a continuous process. Sexual assault happens in every community and affects people of all ages, races, genders, and sexualities. By advocating for and trusting victims, holding perpetrators responsible, and stimulating healthy relationships, we can prevent sexual assault. Here’s what we can do every day to end sexual assault in our community: Get involved, learn about the myths and realities of sexual assault, talk with your family and friends about the importance of consent, and learn how to support survivors. Help us spread the message that sexual assault prevention is possible.
Noelle LaFleur
Teen intern at The Advocates in Hailey
