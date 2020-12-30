I visit the Ketchum post office every day and I do not see the breach of COVID protocol about which Amanda Breen complains. Each postal employee wears a mask, people do social distance (that is why the line stretches out during this busy season) and there is hand sanitizer available. There is no need to change a perfectly good system. Breen’s suggested changes would undoubtedly create a myriad of unforeseen consequences.
I think the post office staff deserves a well-earned shout-out for their excellent service. They are knowledgeable, friendly and cheerful even at the busiest times and when helping the most obnoxious customers. Thank you, Ketchum post office!
Randy Caldwell
Sun Valley
