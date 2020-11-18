So the blue line on an American flag is intimidating when worn by a police officer? Am I the only person that catches the irony that the writer was in town to present a panel discussion on diversity?
The writer (“Blue line is intimidating,” Nov. 11) “sees the need for a sense of community and solidarity, but the blue line isn’t it.” Would the writer feel better if the officer wore a Black Lives Matter buff (mask)? Racism is prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular group.
According to the veterans organization Flags of Valor, “[t]he Thin Blue Line emblem was established to symbolize all law enforcement personnel similar to the Red Cross symbol representing all medical personnel. The Thin Blue Line embodies the unbreakable component of law enforcement standing as a safety barrier between the law-abiding citizens of America and the criminally inclined.”
I also find it interesting that the writer doesn’t say anything about the character and demeanor of the officer after she racially profiles him, only that he was wearing a thin blue line buff “and that didn’t make her feel welcome.” So can I assume she was treated with respect, given her legal ticket (locals know 25 means 25) and sent on her way?
Alan Patty
Sun Valley
The real issue here is how the liberals want to control your speech, tell you what is acceptable and what is not- and if yu don't comply. They want to censor you or worse. That was the whole point of the original letter to the editor. Another whiny liberal telling the world how we should think according to them. I've never seen such a bunch of thin skinned whiners in all of my life. One wonders how they get through the day.
Yes Jessie didn't think it was accecptable to her to see an officer wearing a symbol that she may have percievied as hateful.
You just don't get it. Jessie's opinion of the Blue LM symbol and how it made her feel is perfectly valid as is yours. You can't tell a person how to react based on your opinion or the opinion of Flags of Valor or any other organization.
(Flags of Valor is a business, trying to sell as much Blue LM merch as they possibly can -in other words they have a bias.)
Here is the origin of the thin blue line in current times (excerpt from wiki):
The "Blue Lives Matter" movement was created in December 2014, after the homicides of NYPD officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu in Brooklyn, New York.
Black Lives Matter was started as a result of the killing of Trayvon Martin by a police officer. Sounds to me that each movement has equal justification. Neither were started as a movement to intimidate and exclude a specific group.
The question isn't Alan's opinion versus Jessie's opinion but the police officer's opinion versus Jessie's opinion. They both have a right to them, not just Jessie. She wants support for Black lives and the police officer wants support for law enforcement. Those two 'wants' can co-exist.
Trayvon Martin was not killed by a police officer and the narrative regarding his death was falsely created by Obama to create racial tension.
Regardless of that fact, according to wiki, it is the event which started BLM. My point was that individuals were killed by the hands of others and movements were started in support of the victims. I do not know why people assume that if you are a supporter of Black lives that you cannot be a supporter of law enforcement.
And, if you are a supporter of law enforcement, that you must be against Black lives. The polarity that is ever present in today's discussions is damaging to the overall good of our society.
Yes it was Obama's fault that a neighborhood busy body trailed Trayvon and the altercation followed. It could have been a 'good shoot' for all I know, but the unnecessary episode was brought on by the shooter not Obama.
Movements can be started with the best of intentions and then later co-oped by other factions. Some people feel Blue Lives Matter is now in direct opposition to Black Lives Matter and has therefore become another symbol of hate. Perhaps that's the way Jessie feels and caused her reaction.
The officer really has no right to express his political opinion while he's on the job either verbally or by wearing symbols. He's free to support any legal cause on his own time. Would you be ok w police officers wearing a swatsika on a mask?
Jessie's opinion is not that valid, The Sun Valley police dept has no history of pulling people out of cars and being people up ! She had nothing to fear.
(advisory) United States Flag Code/federal law; The flag should never be used as wearing apparel. The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner what so ever. It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard. The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it, any mark, insignia, letter word, figure, design, picture or drawing of any kind.
No one cares about Code/federal law the constitution or the American flag! How passé! COME ON MAN!
[wink]
Jessie Levin is the racist! A race baiter. A so called educator. She will use this occasion as an example to brain wash her students against the police, other races, other people and America. She uses children to promote her racist agenda.
