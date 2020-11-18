So the blue line on an American flag is intimidating when worn by a police officer? Am I the only person that catches the irony that the writer was in town to present a panel discussion on diversity?

The writer (“Blue line is intimidating,” Nov. 11) “sees the need for a sense of community and solidarity, but the blue line isn’t it.” Would the writer feel better if the officer wore a Black Lives Matter buff (mask)? Racism is prejudice, discrimination or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular group.

According to the veterans organization Flags of Valor, “[t]he Thin Blue Line emblem was established to symbolize all law enforcement personnel similar to the Red Cross symbol representing all medical personnel. The Thin Blue Line embodies the unbreakable component of law enforcement standing as a safety barrier between the law-abiding citizens of America and the criminally inclined.”

I also find it interesting that the writer doesn’t say anything about the character and demeanor of the officer after she racially profiles him, only that he was wearing a thin blue line buff “and that didn’t make her feel welcome.” So can I assume she was treated with respect, given her legal ticket (locals know 25 means 25) and sent on her way?

Alan Patty

Sun Valley

