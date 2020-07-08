My husband and I recently hiked a trail in the Challis District BLM land designated as an “area of critical environmental concern” when we happened upon a dead coyote.
This is regrettably not particularly unusual. It only became alarming when our dog began acting distraught soon after leaving the scene. He ran, frantically licked his paws, kicked, panted, repeated until we could get him in water. This seemed to relieve his distress.
Only later did we consider that he very possibly came in contact with a poison intended for a coyote or wolf.
It is distressful enough to come upon any dead animal anywhere, but when we become fearful of enjoying our public lands because there might be traps, snares and poisons intended for “predators” and accessible to any animal, this becomes an issue we all should be alarmed about. How can we condone such cruel and painful means of controlling predators?
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the federal Wildlife Services don’t appear to show any regard for science-based reasoning in their management. They are beholden to their source of income—hunters and the livestock industry.
Western Watersheds and Advocates for the West are two groups that are exceptional fighters for Idaho public lands and wildlife management done in a science-based, humanely responsible way.
Jini Griffith, Ketchum
