Please join me in supporting Stephen McDougall Graham for County Clerk in the May 17 primary election. Stephen is currently serving as your County Clerk, after his appointment by a unanimous vote by the Blaine County Commissioners in August 2021. Stephen previously served as the County’s grant officer prior to his appointment. He is fulfilling the term of JoLynn Drage, who resigned from the position to spend more time with family. He was thoroughly vetted by the Blaine County Democratic Party and has served the county well during his tenure.
Since his appointment, I have observed Stephen as he carries out his duties. As County Clerk, he wears five hats and does them well. As an election official, Stephen is committed to free and fair elections for all voters. I have been a poll worker for many years, and in the November election, Stephen was accessible and helpful throughout the process. He carried with him the elections statue handbook to ensure that rules and procedures were properly carried out at all times.
In his other capacities, Stephen has respectfully listened as I suggest ways to provide funds for the College of Southern Idaho to expand CSI classes in Blaine County. I have heard him provide valuable input to the County Commissioners regarding the use of ARPA funds for community purposes. These funds have strict parameters and technical procedures that must be followed for continued funding, and Stephen’s diligence and thoroughness will ensure the county will have these funds going forward. He has secured funding for his department to upgrade the clerk’s budgeting process, which is long overdue.
Stephen’s educational background, including a master’s degree in Public Policy from Georgetown, is making a difference for the county. His “can do” attitude and his experience are the reasons we should vote to retain Stephen in the position of County Clerk on May 17.
There are three ways to vote in the upcoming primary election on May 17. You can absentee vote (request your ballot at idahovotes.gov): early voting runs M-F from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 2 through May 13 at the Blaine County Courthouse; or on election day (May 17) at your regular voting location. This is an important election, and I ask you to cast your vote for Stephen McDougall Graham.
Wendy Jaquet
Ketchum
