This valley has definitely changed.
When we moved here in 1976 you didn’t have to worry about someone taking or stealing things out of your yard. My mom has been a resident at Silvercreek Assisted Living in Hailey since November 2019. She had a room on McKercher Boulevard. with a four-hanger bird feeder/plant stand outside her window. She enjoyed seeing all the birds daily and watering her hanging baskets. The family would also decorate the stand on all holidays. People that passed by on a regular basis would stop and take pictures of the different decorations. It was enjoyed by all at Silvercreek too. Here’s the sad news. Someone stole her stand between Friday, July 16, and Sunday, July 18. What kind of person or persons would take something from an assisted living facility? It was a daily joy in my mother’s life. Shame on you!
My mother passed away on Friday July 16, and when we went to her room to gather some of her possessions on Sunday morning the stand was gone. Again, shame on you. The stand was well staked in the ground so it would not blow or tip over. It was umbrella shaped with four hangers and four feet of which one foot was sheared off by a lawn mower. It stood about 6-feet tall and was made of heavy metal that was rusted. It also had a brand new round bird feeder with a red top and meshed cage. The stand has great sentimental value to our family, as it was my husband’s deceased mothers. If you took it, have it or have seen it, please return it to Silvercreek Assisted Living. No questions asked. Just return it.
You can keep the new bird feeder, but we’d like the stand back. It’s one of a kind, like my mother was.
Sandy Hall and family, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In