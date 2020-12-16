Snow is a scarce resource on the valley floor so far this season. We at the Sun Valley Nordic Center respectfully ask you not to walk or snowshoe on any of our trails, regardless of whether we are open or not. This includes White Clouds, Proctor, Boundary and Trail Creek, along with the trails near the Clubhouse.
This past summer, the city of Sun Valley extended the bike path along Trail Creek Road to the Boundary Campground. Sun Valley city plans to plow the entire path this winter. This necessitates that we move our connecter trail from the Gun Club onto Trail Creek Road for about 800 meters. Once we have enough snow to groom, we ask you to adhere to signage directing you to use the plowed bike path where available.
Ski y’all real soon.
Steve Haims, Director, Sun Valley Nordic Center
