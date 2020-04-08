This is my first letter to the editor and it concerns the use of our wonderful bike paths.
Recreation is a huge part of our lifestyle and well-being in this valley, and during this present crisis getting out of doors is a necessity. Our bike paths are being used to a great extent by both bikers and people walking, with and without their dogs. Courtesy is of the upmost on these paths and to quite an extent people walking with their dogs off-leash has become a real hazard for the bikers and many walkers.
We are all in this together so let’s make it work for everyone!
Becky Smith
Sun Valley
My dog is way smarter than an e biker
Dogs pay a county tax, bikes don`t.[smile]
The bigger point is please keep your dog under control not that bikes should be segregated. Our dog is well trained and welll behaved, but we always keep him leashed for his protection and control. It is dangerous, illegal and just plain selfish when people let their dog roam out of control towards other people and leashed animals. We all have a right to use a public path or local trails without being bothered by ill behaved dogs and owners who are too lazy to control unruly animals.
I think this request is unreasonable. When hiking, I must stop, step off the path with or without my dogs (on or off leash), and pause while a bike goes by. If a biker has to do that on occasion, I'm not sure it's any less of an annoyance for them as it is for me. There are a lot of creative solutions. Perhaps a few popular trails might be designated "no dogs", and likewise "no bikes". Given everyone has their favorites, perhaps this could be done on an odd/ even day basis. But ultimately, we must figure out how to share these trails.
I think the writer means that dogs run in front of them without any time to step off their bike, not they shouldn't have to step off their bike to let walkers by.
