This is my first letter to the editor and it concerns the use of our wonderful bike paths.

Recreation is a huge part of our lifestyle and well-being in this valley, and during this present crisis getting out of doors is a necessity. Our bike paths are being used to a great extent by both bikers and people walking, with and without their dogs. Courtesy is of the upmost on these paths and to quite an extent people walking with their dogs off-leash has become a real hazard for the bikers and many walkers.

We are all in this together so let’s make it work for everyone!

Becky Smith

Sun Valley

Load comments