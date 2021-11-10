Because Americans are now addicted to online shopping, our nation's delivery-related resource consumption has sky-rocketed. Plus, because many people can't be bothered to break down/flatten a cardboard box (or remove other garbage) before tossing it into a recycling dumpster, enormous, gas-guzzling, exhaust-spewing trucks must be frequently dispatched to empty "full" cardboard recycling dumpsters that contain 90% air.
Meanwhile, Clear Creek Disposal, Ketchum's garbage removal and recycling contractor, will soon begin billing every Ketchum homeowner and business an additional $16.80/year—to pay for a new recycling site cardboard compactor; said compactor will apparently whirr into action (and consume energy) every time someone inserts a box. (The big truck will still make occasional emptying visits.)
In the greater scheme of things, failing to make a small civic contribution such as flattening one's cardboard boxes before recycling them is obviously very small potatoes. Yet, if humans can't deal with something so easy, it's no surprise that we struggle with the big stuff. Wherever possible, please chip in for the benefit of all.
Jeremy Fryberger, Ketchum
Hmm. Is this the same guy who tried to use his position as Chairman of the Democratic Central Committee to say the non-partisan mayoral election in favor of the incumbent my making false accusations about me?
I didn’t see you at any of the City Council meetings where the Clear Creek contract was discussed. If you had gone to one, you would know that they were going to do the compactor even if everyone flattened their boxes perfectly. And you would know that the cost of garbage pickup hasn’t gone up in Ketchum for 4 years and that the increase in fee for the compactor is minimal and that the big increase would happen regardless.
