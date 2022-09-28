Hard work. Integrity. Hospitality. Leaving things better than they were found.

These are the Idaho values I was raised on. It’s time Idaho’s representatives embodied Idaho values!

The past few years, I’ve been embarrassed by the smugness, negligence, and extremism of some Idaho officials. A few have gotten too big for their britches. Through June, Russ Fulcher has spent over $250,000 on his campaign while refusing to debate his opponent, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Mike Simpson’s campaign has raised $1.3 million. Mike Crapo? Over $6 million!

