As a long time former business owner, a Ketchum resident and chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority I would like to encourage everyone to vote "yes" in May for the LOT measures on the ballot in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
Fly Sun Valley and Visit Sun Valley have done a good job of establishing air service and a base level of marketing. Now that these programs have been established and well used they believe they can provide these services for half the amount of tax dollars they currently receive. This allows us to take this 1% LOT tax and use half to help fund much needed housing initiatives in all three cities without raising taxes.
A large percentage of this tax will be paid by visitors and both parts are equally important. Tourism is the most important segment of our economy, but if we can’t house our work force we can’t serve this segment or our local population.
"This allows us to take this 1% LOT tax and use half to help fund much needed housing initiatives in all three cities without raising taxes". This appears to be slight of hand to raise taxes, getting the citizens to actually pay for housing. As PB pointed out the visit SV already has 2+ million, unspent, in their saving account.
Tourism is not the main driver or the main employer in the valley, It's construction and it's those people who are paying the majority of any LOT fees,at least in Hailey.
Keith, you should get around more instead of being a host at Knob Hill.
Spot on Dog. You me note: collectively, non profits are the largest employer base in the WRV according to SVED. That’s the price we pay for being all in on low wage tourism. Even construction wages for low skilled jobs have peaked and are coming down at the same time the cost of living is going up.
I have not seen Mr. Perry at a Sun Valley Air Service Board meeting. I wonder if he is aware that only 45% of the 1% for Air goes to air service, and that not even that actually goes to air service. It goes into a bank account. It is literally just sitting there. That bank account now has over $2.3mm in it. In Idaho, every tax has to have a specific purpose. Taxes are not permitted to go into bank accounts. Where does the other 55% go? To Visit Sun Valley’s $2.4mm budget to keep things sunny and promote tourism. Given that tourism has pretty much doubled in the past 10 years, why can’t they just declare victory rather than asking the locals to tax themselves to pay for this? The other thing that locals should be aware of is that a secret committee to promote a yes vote on 1% for Air has been formed—I am willing to bet that Mr. Perry is a member of that committee. I would be you will see a lot more letters like this from that committee. How do I know about this? I was approached by two different members of it, both of whom receive money from teh City of Ketchum. Where is the IME article on this?
Keith Perry . . .. Look at today's poll regarding the LOT. 78.9% against it.
Keith Perry / Ketchum
badger / Hailey
