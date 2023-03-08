As a long time former business owner, a Ketchum resident and chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority I would like to encourage everyone to vote "yes" in May for the LOT measures on the ballot in Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Fly Sun Valley and Visit Sun Valley have done a good job of establishing air service and a base level of marketing. Now that these programs have been established and well used they believe they can provide these services for half the amount of tax dollars they currently receive. This allows us to take this 1% LOT tax and use half to help fund much needed housing initiatives in all three cities without raising taxes.

A large percentage of this tax will be paid by visitors and both parts are equally important. Tourism is the most important segment of our economy, but if we can’t house our work force we can’t serve this segment or our local population.

