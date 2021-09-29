Idaho’s redistricting efforts are underway. The bipartisan Idaho Commission for Reapportionment has drawn and publicized draft maps for new Federal Congressional Districts and State Legislative Districts. Every 10 years, each state undertakes this process to account for population growth and shifts. This year Idaho’s Commission intends to finish its work by the end of October.
This is very important work, and your input is crucial to achieving new maps that are fair to all Idahoans. You can submit written testimony or participate in person. Anyone can use the Commission’s Maptitude Online Redistricting to draw and submit their own proposed maps. Right now, there seem to be none submitted from District 26. This is such important work for our state, and I hope citizens of our District will participate by testifying and submitting proposed maps.
Upcoming meetings in our area:
- Wednesday, Sept. 29, 7-10 p.m.
- Community Campus, Minnie Moore Room, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
- Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-9 p.m.
- CSI Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.
- Friday, Oct. 1, 1-5 p.m.
- Burley City Hall Council Chambers, 1401 Overland Ave., Burley.
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum
