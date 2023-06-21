As Sir David Attenborough has said, all our environmental problems are either caused by human overpopulation or made worse by overpopulation and at some point made unsolvable by overpopulation.
We are fast approaching the third situation.
If you think he’s kidding, try to name a single environmental issue that isn’t made worse by increasing population. From habitat loss, to clean water use, to loss of open space, to resource use, and on and on are all made worse by an increasing population. Take carbon dioxide emissions. In 1990 the per capita emissions in the U.S. was slightly greater than 19 tons per year. Today it’s been reduced to slightly less than 15 tons. Sounds like progress. Unfortunately, the U.S. population has exploded from 250 million to 331 million in the same period. This rise in the number of Americans has completely wiped out the reductions in individual emissions. The end result is that total U.S. CO2 emissions are essentially the same today as in 1990, despite the individual reduction in CO2 emissions.
