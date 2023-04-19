The majority of people in our valley agree that affordable housing is one of the most important and pressing issues we face as a community.
We are fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful places in the country and have been given a high monetary value for our properties. Those who can afford a piece of this paradise are not typically our workforce. But, unless you are a homesteader or an off-the-grid survivalist, you need that workforce population to support your enjoyment of this small-town life.
The number of people it takes for most of us to enjoy this life is endless. We all need the workers that build our homes, clean them, mow our lawns, deliver our mail, teach our children, cook and serve our dinners, stock our grocery store shelves, maintain our ski runs, trails and more. Our workers deserve a stable roof over their heads, too—it benefits the whole, not just the individual. Humans are still animals in an ecosystem, there must be a balance to maintain a healthy home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
$1700 for a 1 bed room with no parking is hardly affordable... Not to mention the HOA dues.... I know people who live in affordable units where the HOA is almost as much as their mortgage. Applicants should have to submit
their net worth... Not what they currently make....
Achieving the level of affordable housing that many believe is optimum is a zero sum game, never achievable IMO. The cheap money supplied by our Federal Reserve for the last 20 years has created a serious problem of a few having much and many having little. Until we balance that inequity, problems like housing in areas with limited building space (Wood River Valley) will never have enough reasonably priced units of housing. Make housing cheap enough and thousands of the have nots will appear, looking to live in a terrific place and willing to work for the haves who can afford their labor. If you think about it, a reasonable balance in not achievable. The last 30 years, even with much effort on the part of advocates of affordable housing, proves the point. The situation is as more dire now than ever! It's a fools endeavor to believe otherwise! JMO
I think this is a pretty typical attitude of someone who is uninformed about how the LOT works and how housing money is spent in Ketchum. Ketchum is not building workforce housing, It is building low income housing that does not require the tenant to work or even be from around here. At Bluebird, the only legal requirement is you make less than a certain amount. You can move here from Boise on a social security check. We should also be aware about how corporations are gaming our housing subsidies. Take lease to locals, where employees of Sun Valley Co and Coldwell Banker are receiving benefits. Why are we not reserving these monies for what the Mayor called the "lifeblood" of our community--teachers, healthcare workers and first responders? What about all the non-profit workers who contribute so much to our community for so little. Why should we be building housing for Marriott hotel employees? Before we start taxing ourselves for something that sound good, like workforce housing, maybe we should understand just what that means. Did you know that the Ketchum Housing Action Plan defines workforce to include people who choose not to work? They also tried to define homelessness as people who commute more than 45 minutes, but we got that out. We are only going to have limited funds for taxpayer subsidized housing, We should not be squandering those monies on corporate welfare and absurdly expensive housing on absurdly expensive land in the commercial district when we have better options within walking distance. We should do what the Mayor said he would do--prioritize the people we need to run a functioning town, not just provide housing to anyone who want to live here--that demand is infinite. I urge this writer to better educate herself about how the money flows--I think she might be appalled.
Males Southwsrd
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Sun Valley Properties
Nuf said
Ah, the many wonderful benefits of being a sanctuary valley! enjoy paying higher taxes, bonds to improve city infrastructure and higher crime rates, isn't it so wonderful what our valley has become, thank you so much city council members!
..
Since 2017 millennial income is up 44%.
Millennial home ownership is up 64% in five years.
(Nevada Independent News)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In