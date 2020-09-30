Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! A classic holiday song, and one of my favorite sayings being a longtime winter outdoor enthusiast! Pray for snow—another excellent saying! We all know how important snow is to all winter enthusiasts. To everyone, really. Snow is water, water is life. Our winters here in the Wood River Valley have been getting shorter and shorter every year. Not just here but all over the Northern Hemisphere. There’s a great article in Scientific American about this (scientificamerican.com/article/love-snow-heres-how-its-changing/).
Last week I participated in a Zoom meeting with the Sierra Club Idaho branch. We discussed the goal of Idaho becoming 100 percent clean energy by 2035. Achieving this goal would provide Idaho with various and numerous amounts of jobs in the clean energy industry. It would reduce the amount of greenhouse gases we are emitting into the atmosphere, thus reducing global warming, prolonging our amazing winters, providing clean air and water in our state, more moisture reducing the threat of more catastrophic wildfires—the list is long and very beneficial. Please get involved however you can to help Idaho achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2035. There are many ways to get involved and wouldn’t it be really great to have the bragging rights to say that we were the first state in the U.S.A. to achieve this goal! A good grassroots source to get involved is haileycac.org. Thanks for listening.
Sam Parker
Hailey
The strive for 35 initiative is a terrible idea. It will create huge costs that will impact affordable housing alternatives.
The only way you are getting true affordable housing is a government subsidized project. And that will end up costing more than a private built project, so we all lose in the end with that.
