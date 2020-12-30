As a hiker, biker, hunter and lover of Idaho’s outdoors, I celebrated when the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act over the summer by a vote of 73-25, a true rarity during a time of polarization. But when I found out that two no votes came from Idaho’s senators, I was shocked and disappointed. How could Crapo and Risch claim to support public lands and vote against this landmark, bipartisan bill?
The GAOA fully and permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million per year using offshore gas and oil royalties so taxpayers pay nothing. It also allocates $1.3 billion over five years for maintenance on federal lands, which will greatly benefit Idaho’s national forests, including improving the Salmon-Challis National Forest right in our backyard. It’s the largest public lands funding legislation since the days of Teddy Roosevelt.
In Blaine County, over $1.2 million from the LWCF has been used to improve Atkinson Park, Wood River Trails/bike paths, Bellevue Riverfront Park Project and BCRD Hailey Aquatics Center. The fact that our senators voted against this bill shows that they aren’t willing to fight for open space and public access for Idahoans.
Our senators claim they are pro public lands, but actions speak louder than words and a no vote on such a no-brainer bill that benefits Idahoans indicates otherwise. We need more leaders like Rep. Mike Simpson, who co-sponsored the GAOA.
Simpson said Idaho needs this bill for our forests, which have an enormous backlog of needed maintenance on trails and roads. Simpson has advocated for conservation and pledged to dedicate the rest of his political career to saving Idaho’s salmon.
People can call Sen. Risch at 208-734-6780 and Crapo at 208-734-2515 and let them know they’re disappointed with their votes and expect them to start acting in support of public lands and conservation. Better yet, they can write them a personal letter.
Our senators aren’t about to change unless we as their constituents speak up and light a fire under them. So speak up!
Danny Gariepy
Ketchum
