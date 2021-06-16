I assume the editorial board understands:
That not everyone in Blaine Country is a Democrat/left-leaning, yet your Our View (“Senate must stop filibustering majority rule,” June 9) is almost exclusively (far) left-leaning—DNC talking points, in fact.
That the filibuster was used 327 times by the Democrats in 2020.
That the “majority” you reference is about 51.6% vs. 48.4%--about 80 million Biden voters to about 75 million Trump voters. Do you want to be governed by the same “majority” when the tide turns—it will turn—and the shoe is on the other foot?
In fact, of the total voting population, Biden only won 50.625%. Hardly a mandate by the voting population of America. The 50.625% is allowed to have 100% authority over 49.375%?
Said another way—should 80 million Biden voters tell 75 million Trump voters exclusively how to live? (And no, I don’t need “re-education” as some of the left prescribed.)
That allowing that slim majority to govern over 100% of the people will eliminate any voice the minority would have is not a democracy.
That eliminating the filibuster, packing the SCOTUS, open borders/open immigration, adding one or two liberal states, eliminating the Electoral College and H.R. 1, etc., is designed to have a one and only one form of government—a one-party system—call it communism or totalitarianism or whatever—I call it the politics of the Democrat party. That goal—an OPS/totalitarian government—is not a democracy! The left constantly wails about the destruction of democracy under Trump/GOP, yet they seem committed to do just that.
Eliminating the filibuster works only for the party in power. In 2013, Harry Reid’s Democratic Senate majority eliminated the filibuster for judicial and presidential appointments so ACA, Dodd-Frank and other presidential appointments being filibustered would pass. This then allowed the Trump administration to appoint 234 federal judges. Oops!
The brilliant founding fathers—who are now reviled by the left—created a republic that despite all our past sins has endured for 234 years as the greatest place—not a perfect place—on earth to live free in the world to pursue life, liberty and happiness.
At this point I wonder if it can survive even another 23.4?
Alan Patty, Sun Valley
Republican Spin, what a pile!
You lost.
It’s a bit more complicated than that. Yes, the presidency changed. The Senate barely changed and the Ds lost house seats. At the state level, the country went more R. Massive shift in minority voting away from Ds. So yes, Trump lost, but how can the Ds have performed so poorly in the election given Trump? It will only take 5 seats in the mid terms to put the Rs in the power position. The Ds don’t have Trump to run against this election. It they lose control of Congress, they will want that Filibuster pretty badly.
