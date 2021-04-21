As a Ketchum resident of over 40 years who lives on Walnut Avenue just one block from the proposed Bluebird Village project, I have a first-hand view of the downtown parking situation. I see available parking spots on my street and nearby every day during business hours and in the evening. I don’t see a parking problem downtown.
I support Bluebird Village because this is an excellent location for workforce housing. As proposed, Bluebird will reduce commuting into Ketchum and encourage walking, bicycling and car-share for residents. Given how many people drive in and park on the street to go to work at City Hall versus all the on-site parking Bluebird will provide for residents, it’s also a net win for downtown businesses. There will be far fewer daily cars here than there are now with the number of employees and visitors that visit City Hall.
The Ketchum comprehensive plan calls for the development of workforce housing downtown. The plan was developed in an extensive public process with participation from residents. Ketchum’s comprehensive plan recognizes that diverse neighborhoods where workers can live close to their places of employment help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and foster a vibrant local community. Northwood Place, the workforce housing near the new fire station, has many residents who don’t even own cars! Some residents in Bluebird Village are very likely to follow suit.
It is a well-designed, handsome project. I will be proud to be a neighbor to Bluebird Village.
Susan Scovell, Past P&Z board member, present KURA board member, Ketchum
Another letter driven by emotion over facts. We do need something Bluebird like, but we certainly don't need Bluebird in the middle of town. The parking study done by GMD is a joke. I think it is on their website and you can read it. They did no car counting and no parking spot counting. There are 50 cars at Northwoods. There are 30 at Ketch. It works out to 1.5 cars per unit. Thus we are likely to get 56*1.5= 84 cars at Bluebird. Plus at least one car for the building management. This is not emotion. This is just math. Contrary to GMD's assertion, there are not 49 spots. They should read their own plans. There are 43 spots in the plans. 2 are reserved for handicap spots. 1 is reserved for retail. 9 are tandem (blocked by another car). That's 32 spots available for daily use by 85 cars. 53 cars looking for parking on the sreet. Not emotion. Just math. And the assertion that this building will relieve parking pressure--a blatant lie. The City Hall parking need doesn't just disappear. It just moves to the site of the new City Hall and puts more parking pressure around the post office and the Ketch's. We deserve more than emotion and misrepresentations,. We deserve the facts. The facts on Bluebird? No windows in 47 bedrooms--just a pony wall to the living room/dining room/kitchen.
No air-conditioning. These aren't long term housing units for families. Firefighters and teachers make too much to live in this building. $5mm in free taxpayer land. $2mm in taxpayer direct subsidies. Years of forgone reduced property taxes versus what the site could generate for the city, All this money goes to a for profit developer who opposed affordable housing next to his SV condo and who, once he gets his return on our money, transfers the building to a non-profit that has no affiliation with the City and is accountable to no one. The cost per unit of $450k-600K defines this as "affordable housing at any cost." ARCH is building better affordable housing in Hailey for less than $250k per unit. The only 4- story building in the down town core--cut Atkinson's in half and stack one half on the other and you get a sense. Per their submission, GMD need a change in zoning ordinance to build the fourth story. They are likely to need a height waver for the solar panels (otherwise why are they always shown flat on the roof?). This is a BIG building. And it doesn't have to go there. And once it's built, we still need another 250 units. What is the plan for that? 4-story buildings with inadequate parking on other sites in the core? With the Bluebird precedent set, who thinks that won't be the next step? Is this our vision for Ketchum?
As an architect you must enjoy finding out that everyone is an architect when it comes to evaluating a building's esthetics. And everyone is a parking/traffic expert when it comes to that. And same for zoning and location and need for affordable housing in the first place...why bother going to school to study these arcane subjects when your gut instinct is so much more accurate, faster, and cheaper?
Susan, you are so very right. Interesting that so far, the public criticism of Bluebird that I’m seeing happens to be coming from one percenters and wannabe one percenters. I apologize to those who don’t fall into either category but are catching heat; I applaud the wealthy who actually care about those less fortunate than themselves. In case you don’t know, a one percenter is defined as one who has minimum income of $569,000 annually; the average income is actually 7.1 million! This is not to be confused with net worth.
We are in the midst of a housing crisis in this Valley, worse in Ketchum but seen up and down 75. I advertised a nice one bedroom cabin for rent in the Express 3 weeks ago; reasonably priced but 24 miles south of Ketchum. I received over 84 phone calls in several days, so many that I pulled the ad immediately but kept getting calls for the next 6 days. The callers’ stories differed but all shared one commonality, they could not find affordable housing ANYWHERE. And then we get more soothing calls from the well-off to give the problem more thought! Let’s admit it: There are those who are against affordable housing in their town, period.
And then there are those who say they are for public housing as a cover story to protect their image but throw up smoke screens when it comes to action. Having a wide exposure to affordable housing for many years I know literally hundreds of folks who struggle to make a living while trying to find housing. Let’s focus on their needs for a change, shall we?
I totally agree with Ms. Scovell's comments about Bluebird Village. I live within walking distance to downtown Ketchum, and my neighborhood contains a mix of condos, and single family homes, both rentals and owner occupied. Even when I drive to a downtown location, parking is not an issue. But more importantly, I'd rather have a safe, decent and affordable option for our workers instead of a few more parking spaces.
