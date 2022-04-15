Perry's Restaurant has been a place to mark the passage of time in family histories. My son Hannes was born in May 1985, the same year that Perry's opened at its current location. I went there often with Hannes in my arms or in his stroller, sometimes meeting other mothers and their babies who would become Hannes' lifelong friends. Soon the little ones became mobile, strollers no longer needed. The toddlers ate their silver dollar pancakes and were usually tolerated as they scrambled noisily around the aisles.
I remember a day at Perry's (I think it was spring of 1988) when I sold Hannes' stroller to Paula and Keith for their newborn (or soon-to-be born) daughter. The transaction took place at the counter where we place orders. Likely I ordered some of those chocolate chip cookies, too. And maybe a sunshine muffin.
Now, a generation later, Keith tells me that his daughter is expecting the birth of her own child on May 31, the same day that Perry's will serve its last meal and shut its doors for good. A generation later, the restaurant that nourished us and brought our community together closes and a new child is born. Another local building is demolished. New box construction rises in its place. I wonder, if the new generation, the babies now in strollers, will even understand the meaning of a "mom-and-pop" gathering place like this. I guess they can Google it.
Change happens and life moves on. I will miss Perry's though.
Rosemary Cody
Hailey
