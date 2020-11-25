In response to the letter by Jessie Levin published last Wednesday regarding Blue Line, Sun Valley has no record of the incident; we do not have “deputies,” we have law enforcement officers; our officers wear masks with SVPD and badge number embroidered on them, no other masks are worn or authorized.
I received a number of communications from our citizens reacting to Ms. Levin’s letter, in support of, and expressing confidence in, the Sun Valley Police Department (a view shared by myself and the City Council). I thank Ms. Levin for inadvertently initiating those messages.
Peter Hendricks, Mayor, city of Sun Valley
