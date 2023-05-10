Jericho’s 19 prefab stackable rental units with 3/4 bedrooms, at market rate, has still not received final approvals for development in the Elkhorn Village core. Squeezed onto a small open area on Village Way, next to the tennis courts, Elkhorn residents are taking issue with the poor quality architectural design that is incompatible with other village core architecture. Current presentations by the developer disregard required 15-foot setbacks, lack of sufficient snow storage on its property, and excessive noise from exposed air conditioning units at street level. Jericho’s 6-foot setback at the corner of Badeyana and Village Way obstruct a clear safe exit on to Village Way for cars, pedestrians and golf carts leaving the parking area. With just 27 parking spaces for 19 3/4 bedroom units, Jericho renters and guests will be taking over available parking now used by Elkhorn and our local community for Village amenities (Village pool, tennis and pickle ball, Elkhorn golf) and the Elkhorn Inn, and the new Jewish Community Center. Without parking, a planned game of pickle ball or a round of golf could be squandered and cancelled because there is no place to park your car. There will be limited or no parking for the Jewish Community Center or the Elkhorn Inn! Parking will become a nightmare with illegal parking on streets and in private garages. A petition “Just Say No to Jericho” has over 294 signatures and still counting. Let’s respectfully preserve and protect the Elkhorn Village core as it is now and for its future.
Mary Rolland
Elkhorn Village
