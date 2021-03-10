There were five in-person meetings regarding the proposed campground at the mouth of Croy Creek Canyon on March 4 and 5 last week. I understand there was not one attendee in favor of the campground. Yet I also understand that the sentiment was expressed or implied that supporters of the campground did not attend because there is “almost universal support” for the project. Hard to understand the depth of this “support” with no visual presence of these supporters. Think about it.
Conrad Casser
Croy Creek Road
