Bluebird will put 50 more cars on the downtown Ketchum streets every day and night. Either provide two parking spaces per unit or deny the project. Don’t let the federal funds and developer profit ruin downtown Ketchum.
Douglas Taylor, Ketchum
Why cant it go in the industrial park? Hard to say there is a lot of “charm” there. And if the city permits private pickle ball courts there, maybe public housing could be squeezed in? Two prime locations: the City owned property where the fireman practice is grossly underutilized. The fire chief is so pro Bluebird I dont see how he can object. And the Y parking lot is huge. The previous object to Northwoods 2 was the loss of Y parking spots. That is just plain dumb. The City could do us all a favor by putting two floors of housing ABOVE the parking lot. Saves all the spaces, and keeps the snow off the cars. Yes, we would have to go to curbside pickup of glass and cardboard, like so many other cities do (it would be a lot “greener” if we did). Why isn’t the City coming up with any ideas for low income housing other than what they are fed by GMD, and which the residents reject at least 2:1 every time we are polled. It’s not what Bluebird is (although it is too big in all events), it is where it is going that takes the Ketchum out of Ketchum. Put it in the LI park.
I like many Ketchum residents am stunned by the Bluebird project that the developer continues to advertise for, a project of this magnitude should not move forward without a vote, and it should not be approved without clear understanding and full transparency which is not being offered at this time, there are too many risks at stake.
Douglas - the Bluebird project is a disgrace. Consistently the current Mayor, City Council and P&Z refuses to listen to the people of Ketchum. We have a serious parking and traffic problem in the town - so what has been done? Jammed through a Marriott Hotel which was strongly opposed by the community and will create such a bottle neck at the crest of the hill, then, across the street is a hole that the town has let Jack get away with, good location for affordable housing has been ignored while they are in the process of “jamming through” an ugly building in a prime location, creating a disastrous parking and traffic problem, “Hot Dog “ Hill a mess, P&Z lifting all kinds of restrictions so new heights and problems will arise .... In a very short period of time, the current administration has created so much damage to the culture and beauty of Ketchum that I don’t think the town will ever recover. As with Aspen, Jackson Hole, Park City - we will look back and say - Ketchum’s serious problems were created with Mayor Bradshaw and his administration. Money and arrogance is prevailing.
