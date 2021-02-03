The Jan. 27 issue of the Idaho Statesman reports that Idaho’s South Central Public Health District has offered COVID vaccine to its board members—“county commissioners or county-appointed representatives”—because the board considers them to be “public health workers.” The Statesman reports they are the only Idaho health district to do so. This same health district declined to issue a mask mandate last year. Perhaps board members could instead wear masks and save the vaccine for real public health workers.
William Miller
Bellevue
