I moved to Blaine County in 1978 from California. I bragged to my California friends how unique Idaho property taxes were calculated and collected. Essentially, we only collected what our budget was. Our commissioners then were concerned about controlling county expenses. What changed over time was the county’s spending. Some of it made sense but much of it didn’t. In the last eight years, county employees’ pay and benefits increased by $7 million, a 70 percent increase.
What really doesn’t make sense are incentives to become a career politician. Did you know our county commissioners currently make an annual salary and benefits package of over $112,000 per year? Think about it, a commissioner makes about $900,000 in eight years, and that’s not including cost-of-living increase or if they don’t increase their pay again in the meantime. Nice gig, huh? That’s quite a chunk of change grafted off of the county property taxpayers. It’s nice to be a career politician.
A public servant should be motivated to serve as county commissioner by wanting to give back to their community, not profit from it. Kiki Tidwell has said that she will immediately propose cutting the commissioner salary/benefits package by 30 percent. Alternatively, she plans on giving a substantial part of her compensation to worthy county charities.
Kiki is not in it for the money. She is running for county commissioner for the right reasons. She is smart, fiscally prudent and passionate about making sure everyone in the community is taken care of, not just those receiving government salaries. She will spend county funds not on burying power lines or more remodeling of county offices, but in fixing our roads. I am in support of Kiki Tidwell for county commissioner.
Mike Willard
Bellevue
republican ? what a breath of fresh air---i'm voting for her.
Kiki Koo Koo will do all these thing single handily. A Republican as county commissioner would be a step back for property rights and public access. Will she be wearing a "I support Trump" buttons at meeting ?
That’s just silly stupid.
Fixing our roads is at the top of my list!
