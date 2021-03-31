Big news for hikers, in the last Mountain Express: “The Fish and Game Commission also modified big game season rules last Thursday to allow hunters to use electronic calls or e-calls, while pursuing mountain lions in many game units, including those in the Wood River Valley. The devices can store upward of 1,000 realistic sounds of prey animals in distress, such as raccoons, coyotes and rabbits, and project those sounds hundreds of yards using speakers to attract lions.”
This should really be a fabulous attraction for tourists and locals hiking on our trails this summer. Let’s make sure we mention it in the Chamber of Commerce ads and promotional materials! “Yes, sweetie, that’s the sound of a wounded bunny screaming that you’re hearing on our family hike. With any luck, that will attract a cougar and then we can all watch the cougar get shot. Better stay close to Mommy! Isn’t it fun vacationing here in Idaho? Good thing we didn’t bring our puppy!”
Welcome to Idaho, visitors, where we have our priorities straight.
Norma Douglas
Ketchum
" Black Bear; A major change for black bear hunters in Idaho was centered around the Weiser area, including Units 22, 31, 32, and 32A , and a proposal by the Weiser Black Bear Working Group-a diverse group of of stakeholders representing the needs of hunters and landowners. For the 2021-2022 seasons , these units will move away from a strictly controlled bear harvest framework. General season opportunity will be allowed on, or within, one mile of private land, with baiting and hounds allowed as tools to address private property conflicts. Controlled hunts will continue on other public land." Arco Advertiser 3\25\21
