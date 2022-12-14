I attended a party recently where people gathered and, during introductions, announced how long they had lived in the Valley. I was dismayed at the terrible things they said about "new people" and how self-righteous they were about how long they’d lived here.
I’ve never chimed in on conversations when people compare their years here because it’s distasteful and meaningless, so I’ll say this only once: I’ve been here longer. If you’re in a room with me or others who were born in Idaho, you’ll probably lose the game. I’m only 45 years old, so the guy at the party who’s been here for 50 years has me on a technicality. BUT! I come from Mormon and Catholic pioneers, who settled the Snake River Valley. And – shame on us—my ancestors and their contemporaries took Idaho from Bannock and Shoshone people who lived on this land for ages and continue to live here. This is stolen land, rendering these conversations even more distressing.
When I see someone driving terribly, yelling at a shopkeeper, or complaining at a restaurant, I know they’re new. That doesn’t make me better, and it doesn’t make locals who talk about them disparagingly better either. Hopefully, they’ll adapt to a slower pace.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Well said. One definition of a “local” that sticks with me: someone who puts more into their community than they take out of it. We are lucky to have some many of them here, regardless of how long they have been here. But we can always use more.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In