When I was elected to the Legislature in 2018, I knew that once or twice per session I would miss a few days due to other professional obligations. Ned Burns substituted for me for a few days in 2019, 2020 and 2021. With his congenial demeanor, he was instantly at home in the Legislature—even as a substitute. It was no surprise that he submitted his name to be appointed to my seat when I was appointed to be County Commissioner.
As an Idaho native and having previously served as mayor of Bellevue, Ned was already aware of many of the issues facing our legislative district and our state. Ned was a "quick study" on the legislative process and spent a great deal of time learning more about our district and how he can represent us in the Legislature.
Ned thrives on challenges and never complains when being asked to give his insights or devote his time on issues that matter to us. As we watched controversial and damaging bills being introduced and debated in the last legislative session, Ned did not sit by idly. As a freshman legislator, Ned stood up and fought for the rights of librarians, women and working class Idahoans. As we look to the upcoming legislative session and hear about rumors that majority party legislators want to ban birth control and take away access to our public lands, we need Ned in the statehouse fighting for us.
