The Republicans capable of being president:
1. Nikki Haley
2. Chris Christie
3. Mike Pence
Capable of being vice president:
1. Asa Hutchinson
2. Doug Burgum
3. Tim Scott
4. Ron DeSantis
Not qualified for any government position:
1. Vivek Ramaswamy
2. Donald Trump
James Fabe
Ketchum
Something doesn`t add up. Trump is the Republican Party.
Joe Biden is inept, corrupt and mentally incapacitated. That said, the only candidate on the GOP shortlist I would vote for instead of him would be your #1, Nikki Haley.
