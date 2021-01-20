For those of us in the Wood River Valley, I want to pass on the sad news that our Sun Valley Mustard lady, Lois Allison, 96 years old, transitioned on Dec. 18, 2020.
She passed on peacefully and from natural causes in Santa Barbara, where she had resided during the last part of her life.
To all of us who knew the Staten Island-born Lois, we can attest to her continual liveliness, positive outlook and love of life. She also was one of those people who never let any grass grow under her feet.
She wore many different hats in her life, from having graduated as a white-capped nurse and running a nursing school to inventing our yummy Sun Valley Mustard. Her nursing skills in later life even took her to Honduras.
But for the mustard making, she used her grandmother’s recipe and started making it in her Bellevue, Wash., condo and then proceeded to produce it in her makeshift Warm Springs home garage for us to eventually be able to purchase at Atkinsons’. Now it’s produced in many different flavors by a different owner.
Lois also was an artist who painted many local “plein-air” landscapes as well as fanciful animals.
Lois loved traveling the planet and here in our valley she enjoyed (and we indeed did as well) her infamous singles-only get-togethers held mostly at Sun Peak Picnic Grounds as well as to her many at-home parties. She was definitely the “hostess with the mostest.”
She will be thoroughly missed and remembered with great fondness. So with a cracker spread with her mustard, a bit of cheese and champagne, I salute a life well lived by our dear Sun Valley Mustard lady.
Margot Van Horn
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In