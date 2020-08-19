A round of applause is in order for Derek Dean, Alasdair Neale and the entire Sun Valley Music Festival board. They have raised the bar this year by presenting a unique, virtual concert season available to everyone in the United States.

Not only has the music been spectacular, but we have been afforded a way to watch and listen to our musicians from their own homes, getting to know them and their instruments in a more intimate way. This is the only symphony in the country to mount such a technical feat, and the production group has made music come alive in a very special way. On top of that, our musicians were paid to perform and all the concerts were free.

Congratulations to everyone involved.

Lynn Campion and Theodore Waddell, Hailey

Load comments