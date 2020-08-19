A round of applause is in order for Derek Dean, Alasdair Neale and the entire Sun Valley Music Festival board. They have raised the bar this year by presenting a unique, virtual concert season available to everyone in the United States.
Not only has the music been spectacular, but we have been afforded a way to watch and listen to our musicians from their own homes, getting to know them and their instruments in a more intimate way. This is the only symphony in the country to mount such a technical feat, and the production group has made music come alive in a very special way. On top of that, our musicians were paid to perform and all the concerts were free.
Congratulations to everyone involved.
Lynn Campion and Theodore Waddell, Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In