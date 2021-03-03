I read a letter of Feb. 24 (“Don’t raise the minimum wage”) that recommended not increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour. While there are salient points in the opinion, the statement that “[i]t has been established” that increases in the minimum wage cause increased unemployment is not necessarily true. This view, that as minimum wage goes up, employment goes down, is associated with theoretical constructs that promote the view that Econ 101 is all you need to define complex economics using simplistic principles. Increased wages for those under the poverty line (I think $7.25 is a poverty wage) can increase purchasing power and contribute to increased sales and improved health through diet and medical care.
I also worked in the tech industry, retiring after 25 years with the world’s largest defense corporation. In that case we had to hire mostly engineers, where free market supply and demand is the driver. But we are looking at $50 to $100 per hour, where minimum wage values are not relevant.
While I think the author makes some good points, I do not agree with the conclusion. I am very much in favor of an increase in minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Keith Winnovich
Hailey
