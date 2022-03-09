Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s participation in the {span}America First Political Action Conference{/span} shows that she is openly courting the most extreme fringes of society—including QAnon conspiracy theorists, January 6 insurrectionists, white nationalists and Holocaust deniers—on a national stage. She intends to be their voice in Idaho politics. McGeachin is dangerous to Idahoans and to all of us who value the rule of law.

The fact that McGeachin didn’t announce or mention the speech to her constituents shows she knows enough about AFPAC’s extremist leadership and followers to know Idahoans would not approve. Her secrecy, hypocrisy, and lack of moral character should now be crystal-clear to all Idahoans: She’s unfit to hold her current office, and certainly should not be one heartbeat away from the governor’s office.

McGeachin must resign immediately.

Bob Geddes, Jim Jones, Bruce Newcomb, Ben Usursa, Will Overgard, Dave High, Cheryl Miller, Jennifer Ellis

Take Back Idaho board

