Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s participation in the {span}America First Political Action Conference{/span} shows that she is openly courting the most extreme fringes of society—including QAnon conspiracy theorists, January 6 insurrectionists, white nationalists and Holocaust deniers—on a national stage. She intends to be their voice in Idaho politics. McGeachin is dangerous to Idahoans and to all of us who value the rule of law.
The fact that McGeachin didn’t announce or mention the speech to her constituents shows she knows enough about AFPAC’s extremist leadership and followers to know Idahoans would not approve. Her secrecy, hypocrisy, and lack of moral character should now be crystal-clear to all Idahoans: She’s unfit to hold her current office, and certainly should not be one heartbeat away from the governor’s office.
McGeachin must resign immediately.
Bob Geddes, Jim Jones, Bruce Newcomb, Ben Usursa, Will Overgard, Dave High, Cheryl Miller, Jennifer Ellis
Take Back Idaho board
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Biden must resign .
Yea, we need more Mormons in government. I'm amazed that women can even vote on this state.
Take Back Idaho board,
The people of Idaho are not stupid. If you want to be taken seriously, give evidence that America First is “the most extreme fringes of society—including QAnon conspiracy theorists, January 6 insurrectionists, white nationalists and Holocaust deniers.”
We’ve seen this language used by the left to describe anyone right of center. I am a conservative and have mostly conservative friends. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t denounce and fight against the things you listed above. Forgive us if we don’t just take your word for it.
Your ign, er lack of knowledge about this group is showing. Perhaps doing your own research before posting and demanding proof would be a good place to start.
Have you read or listened to the speeches from the latest America First Political Action Conference? Have you read or listened to what Nick Fuentes believes and promotes? Fuentes would be proud to have this letter written about him. The fact that our Lt Governor spoke there is appalling and very telling about her true beliefs and how she would lead Idaho if given the chance.
R4V are all of your good, conservative friends white, intolerant “Christians”? …. if not, you might be appalled also.
"The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for non-white people." Nick Fuentes/AFPAC
"give evidence ". I wouldn't waste my time on you white supremacists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In