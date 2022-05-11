I am supporting Stephen McDougall Graham to remain Blaine County Clerk in the Democratic primary election of May 17. I know that Stephen is committed to equity, inclusivity, and prosperity for all of Blaine’s residents, and that he has been and will continue to be an engaged and innovative partner to our local nonprofit and community service organizations. Stephen recently earned the endorsement of Conservation Voters for Idaho, an organization dedicated to safeguarding Idaho’s environment, communities, and voting rights.
Stephen brings a long career working to secure funding to provide health services and humanitarian aid for some of the world’s most underserved populations. Since his appointment to the clerkship by a unanimous vote of the County Commissioners last September, Stephen has been instrumental in expanding access to broadband in Picabo and Carey, has secured funding for the Senior Connection’s purchase of a new Meals on Wheels vehicle and upgrades to its air purification system, and has designed and implemented the County’s largest-ever grant-making program to deploy federal ARPA funds to local organizations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and tripled the number of bilingual staff members in his department to increase access to services for more of the community.
The County Clerk is responsible for many areas of local government which impact our everyday lives, from the administration of our court system, to preparing the county budget, and overseeing our entire elections system. In the seven months he has served so far, Stephen has already excelled in this position, and I am excited to see the improvements he will surely make in the course of a full term.
I believe that Stephen McDougall Graham is exactly the right person we need as our County Clerk, and I urge you to support him with your vote in this election.
Luis Alberto Lecanda
Sun Valley
