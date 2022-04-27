I’m writing this letter to support the re-election of Stephen McDougall Graham for Blaine County Clerk. In addition to his extensive experience in budget development, he has procured millions of dollars for Blaine County to support small businesses and to develop much needed affordable and workforce housing in our county. Under his strong leadership, he’s ensured that our elections are held to the highest standards of transparency and that all of our citizens have access to vital services and funding.
McDougall Graham is the strong advocate our county needs in the vital position of county clerk.
Lara McLean
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In