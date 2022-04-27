The county clerk position is vital for maintaining the integrity and efficiency of local government, from overseeing elections to managing the county budget. We need someone in this role who is committed to transparency and inclusivity; who has sophisticated financial skills; who is an excellent communicator and thoughtful collaborator across agencies and between individuals. We are fortunate to have Stephen McDougall Graham as the county clerk now, and I am eager to vote to keep him in this position.
Stephen came to the position with a tremendous background in public policy, grant management and civic service. In the past year, he has overseen elections with superb organization and increased transparency; he has managed and presented the budget with clarity and effectiveness; he has secured millions of dollars for critical initiatives, such as the expansion of broadband services to Carey and Picabo; and he has increased the number of bilingual staff members in the clerk's office. I have been impressed by, and grateful for, his thoughtful and steady leadership, particularly in times made tumultuous by the pandemic.
Stephen serves the Blaine County community with intelligence and a sincere spirit of service, and we have the opportunity to continue the strong trajectory he has set for fair, efficient local governance that encourages broad participation. I encourage the community to vote on May 17 to keep Stephen McDougall Graham in the position of county clerk.
Jenny Emery Davidson
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In