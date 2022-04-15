Stephen McDougall Graham is an outstanding choice for Blaine County Clerk in the upcoming Democratic Primary Election. Not only the first choice of the Blaine Democrats' central committee, he was also the unanimous choice of all of the county commissioners to step up and replace the outgoing county clerk in September of 2021.
An innovative and passionate public servant, Stephen has a masters’ degree in public policy from Georgetown University. Before being our clerk, he was a grants’ officer who accessed several grants for the county during COVID-19 when we received American Rescue Plan funds. For example, he provided ARPA funds to our local nonprofits and small businesses. His expertise in researching and acquiring these funds demonstrates his value to the citizens of Blaine County.
Stephen is truly a clerk with a vision—and not just for his office, but for our community. Because he wants everyone to feel welcome, he tripled the Spanish-speaking staff in his departments. He obtained broadband grants for Picabo and Carey. And during this tenure he also secured money for the county making investments that don’t rely on taxpayer dollars. He is currently streamlining the public’s web access to enable anyone to clearly see and understand county finances.
As concert master in our Community Orchestra, Stephen makes a notable difference in public performance. Likewise, as County Clerk he’s already left a positive imprint on that office.
Vote for Stephen McDougall Graham for Blaine County Clerk.
Darlene Dyer
Hailey
