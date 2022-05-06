When I first started dating Stephen McDougall Graham in 2011, I discovered a secret: he almost always carried around a United States Constitution in his pocket. When I teased him about this, he bashfully explained that he kept it there as a reminder of how much this country means to him, how much its ideals mean to him—even as it sometimes struggles to live up to them.
Ten years later, as I attended his swearing-in ceremony to become the Clerk of Blaine County in September 2021, I could tell how fiercely he was fighting back tears as he placed his hand on the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions and promised to live up to them, now in an official capacity.
I have gotten a front-row seat to the depth of care and hard work with which Stephen has enthusiastically tackled this enormous and complex job—how much it matters to him to be a good, fair, and effective boss to his staff of 20; his willingness to spend hours poring over statutes and regulations to ensure that his department is executing their duties to the highest standards, but also—such as in the cases of the ARPA and COVID funding—to guarantee that no opportunity or resource available to Blaine County is missed; his joy and tirelessness in continually strengthening the working relationship with the County Commissioners, all County departments, as well as organizations and initiatives throughout the community.
As I have watched him step into this position, I have again and again wished that our entire government system could be run by people who embody the kind of dedication, caring, integrity and passion for making government live up to its highest ideals of service that Stephen brings to his work every day.
Naomi McDougall Graham
Hailey
