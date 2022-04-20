I write to support incumbent Stephen McDougall Graham for Blaine County Clerk. The position of county clerk includes many responsibilities: voter registration and management of elections; recording documents for property, marriage and liquor licenses; jury selection management; and county budget processes, among others. The county clerk touches our lives in these myriad ways. Stephen has brought new ideas and new energy and welcome new money to the clerk’s office. With his financial and management experience, he upgraded the county budget process to make it transparent and opened a new website. He brought in grants from the federal and state governments and COVID relief funds. We need these kinds of innovative ideas and processes in our local government. He was appointed by a unanimous vote of the county commissioners last year. He deserves a full term!
Julie Weston
Hailey
