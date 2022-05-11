I am supporting Stephen McDougall Graham to remain Blaine County’s Clerk in the Democratic primary election of May 17. Stephen has the endorsement of Conservation Voters for Idaho and current and former elected officials, including Muffy Davis, Dick Fosbury, Jacob Greenberg, Michelle Stennett, Ned Burns, Wendy Jaquet and Sarah Michael. I am proud to add my name to his list of supporters.
Stephen is committed to ensuring that all of Blaine County’s residents are well-served. He has tripled the number of bilingual staff in his departments to increase access to services for all community members. He has leveraged his deep experience in the nonprofit sector to deploy federal and state funding to support local community service organizations, designing and implementing the county’s largest-ever grant-making program to deploy federal ARPA funds to local organizations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. He played a critical role in expanding access to broadband in Picabo and Carey, and securing funding for the Senior Connection’s purchase of a new Meals on Wheels van, and improvements to the air quality systems at its senior center.
Stephen earned a master's degree in public policy from Georgetown University, and, in his previous career, he raised millions of dollars in funding to provide health services and humanitarian aid for some of the world’s most underserved populations. Since joining Blaine County as its grants and procurement specialist, and his appointment as clerk seven months ago, he has demonstrated his ability and enthusiasm for making the county a strong partner with local organizations to solve the valley’s most pressing issues, including the urgent need for affordable and workforce housing.
We need someone in the Clerk’s Office with the education, experience, and integrity that Stephen brings, and I urge you to support his election with your vote in the Democratic primary on May 17.
Mariela Orihuela
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In