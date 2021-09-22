The Argyros has recently implemented a new policy called M.O.V.E. (Mask On, Vax Essential). I’m sure many of you are happy about this policy. I am not!
Masks and vaccines are the hot topic of the day. To mask or not to mask...to vax or not to vax. To me the hottest topic that hasn’t even been mentioned is our freedom of choice. Many people cannot or do not wish to wear a mask due to medical conditions and or religious beliefs. The new policies today are a “one size fits all” strategy that can’t possibly work. And vaccines should always be a personal choice. One’s vaccine status or COVID-19 test status is personal and private information.
Aside from violating our rights, these “rules” have no logic. If masks work, then why do we need to be vaccinated? If the vaccines work, then why do we need to mask? And if the vaccines work then why does an unvaccinated person need to take an unreliable test to go to The Argyros? Logic?
Our precious freedoms and privacy are eroding away right before our eyes. If we don’t pay attention they will be gone and we will wonder where they went! I cherish my freedoms and my privacy. How about you?
Barbara Kuhn, Hailey
“one size fits all” well your right about that. the virus kills all equally. I can't believe how simple minded you are. "freedoms and privacy are eroding away right before our eyes." Whats eroding is any sense of community in favor of your sociopathic identity.
It feels like we are all being lied to. Other countries are treating the virus in different ways, conducting studies and have good results. But big pharma in this country only wants to sell vaccines that allow people to still get sick. You here nothing about other ways to treat the virus. Big pharma discredits every other way to treat the virus saying that isn't an approved way to treat Covid, but Moderna and J&j aren't approved by the FDA, they are still in the experimental phase. Big pharma won't even consider antibodies if you have already had the virus, they don't even consider it as a talking point. Let me remind you big pharma gave us the opioid problem.
You can still get sick, but the vaccinated are highly highly unlikely to need hospitalization or….to die. We need to require tourists to be vaccinated. Per the health board, at 70% vax rate we reached herd immunity. We are well over 80% in Blaine County. IF we made sure that all people coming into the county were vaccinated, we wouldn’t need masks. But we don’t even try.
