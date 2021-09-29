A letter to the editor recently said “Someone please explain…why the heck would Sun Valley mandate that I wear a mask and submit to all other restrictions?” I write this explanation as a 75-year-old man who is fully vaccinated. Here’s why I wear a mask and follow all other restrictions.
Just because I am fully vaccinated, there is a chance that I could contract a breakthrough COVID infection. If I did, I may or may not know it, but nonetheless could spread it. I have a newborn granddaughter and I would hate to spread it to her. I have neighbors and would feel terrible if I inadvertently spread COVID to them. I shop for groceries and do not want to spread COVID to strangers.
I believe this pandemic will not go away until we all work together.
This is a time to think of others, not just ourselves. To say because I am vaccinated I need not follow the rules only thinks of myself. I admit, I do not like wearing a mask. It is inconvenient. But I wear a mask for others more than for my own protection.
We could stop the spread of COVID if we all got vaccinated. Until then, wearing a mask is the best thing we can do for others.
Pete De Luca, Mid Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In