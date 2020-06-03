I keep telling myself that 31 years of science teaching is a career, but when I think about what I will be missing, I still wonder. Reflecting on my years of teaching the valley’s emerging teenagers, I can only feel incredibly grateful for all the support, camaraderie, opportunities and friendships that came my way while stumbling through years of a profession that is more art than science.
If I may, I would like to publicly thank some people who helped mold me into the teacher I became. The mentorship and professionalism of both Chuck Turner and Ray Grosvenor were instrumental in giving me the confidence to use our Wood River environment. With such a rich historical, geological and artistic valley, they encouraged me to use what the region had to offer.
Engaging in these endeavors would not have been possible without a creative, positive and energetic partner. I found that person in Valerie Thor. The wonderful activities we spearheaded helped create a robust eighth-grade science curriculum (rock and mineral project, gold panning trips, Craters of the Moon and Yankee Fork field trips, mining debates, Chemistry Fun Days, Lava Tube adventures) that not only educated but created unique experiences for our students.
Some activities spilled over into other disciplines, and without the willingness of so many other middle school teachers would not have been possible. Through collaboration we created numerous ancillary activities to enhance the middle school experience (lip synch, Christmas gift exchange, Knowledge Bowl, Holiday Cultural Feasts and the end-of-year Easley Hot Springs trips, not to mention the incredible support from the Sun Valley Museum of Art that helped bring so many art-inspired science experiences into my classroom).
I would like to thank students, parents and the Blaine County School District for nearly three decades of satisfying teaching. I have learned as many lessons as I have taught from some special students and parents. It has been an honor to be part of this educational community.
Stephen Poklemba (Mr. P), Newly retired WRMS eighth-grade science teacher
