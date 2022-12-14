While attending the Idaho Mountain Express’ Pizza and Politics session on Oct. 20, 2022, I was thinking of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s quote: “Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”
Our next elected legislators will be a “new recipe” for Idaho. Instead of our state being labeled as lowest in education and school maintenance, with the fewest doctors and nurses, per capita, in the nation, one of the highest suicide rates and some of the most restricted “personal rights and freedoms," wouldn’t it be wonderful to have Idaho labeled as having one of the most “collaborative legislative bodies” in the nation that truly represents all of its constituents for the greater good of our state and our country!
Let Idaho be beautiful “inside” like out outside surroundings.
