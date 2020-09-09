I have no idea how many times for how many years I’ve entered and exited Ketchum and seen the pit on the east side of Main Street and wondered how that eyesore could be permitted to continue to assault the senses of visitors and residents.
I can appreciate that financing a new hotel, even in the best of times, can be challenging. What isn’t challenging is showing some respect to Ketchum by having a presentable barrier, picking up trash, pulling up signs for jewelry shows and keeping the weeds cut. The site is an insult to our community—it clearly communicates, “I don’t care about you.” I can well imagine that any potential investor would also view the site and think that if the owner can’t even keep a lot clean, why would I risk partnering with him to spend millions on a hotel?
There is considerable construction in the area and many examples of presentable barriers. Why the most visible site has the worst wall boggles the mind. If the owner won’t clean it up, why haven’t the mayor and City Council stepped in and required him to do so? Do they not care either? The question is moot; if they cared, we wouldn’t be enduring that eyesore.
Marshall Peterson, Hailey
Which pit are you talking about. There are many pits in Ketchum.
How much longer will we have to look at it? Who has pictures of whom that has prevented the city fathers from pursuing a settlement of this project?
Why do we keep letting him off the hook? The message this is sending to others is terrible. The focus is so great on new business, we can't see the larger picture and impact of this hole in ground. I too am sick of seeing it and want something done about it. Thoughts on what we can do?
Recall Mayor Idiot Now !
the empire state building was completed by now, or less time.....what does ktown get for a 2.5 year wait??? shotcrete !!! LMAO
