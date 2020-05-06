I floated an idea on Facebook last week that got over 100 positive comments. I’d like to throw it out there to Mountain Express readers for wider community feedback.
The idea would be to close Main Street after 6 p.m. on the weekends during June to allow restaurants to be able to set up dining tables in the street. As restaurants try to reconfigure their spaces to adapt to the new normal (probably having to remove 50 percent of their tables), I think European-style street dining would be a wonderful way to help the restaurants and give us an opportunity as a community to come back together in a social distancing, responsible and fun way.
I also think this idea might generate a lot of positive PR for our town and for Blaine County. I’d love to invite The New Yorker and The New York Times to come out and dine at a restaurant of their choice and show them what bouncing back and “5B strong” look like.
On a side note, I suspect that Ketchum Alive might not be feasible this summer (though I have not heard anything) but open-air dining on Main Street could potentially offer up an opportunity to have a small band play for diners.
I have contacted the majority of the restaurants on Main Street and they are all enthusiastic about the idea. The same kind of road closure/open-air dining could also be done on Washington Street between Despo’s and Lefty’s. I would be delighted to champion this idea and do a lot of the legwork to make it happen if it has community support.
Each year I help organize the Halloween Nightmare on Main Street party and I think a fitting name for the first open-air dining event, assuming we could make it happen, would be The End of the Nightmare Party!
Please feel free to e-mail with your thoughts at nakllc@gmail.com.
Nick Harman
Ketchum
Very creative! I think it is totally doable in Ketchum. Best to reach out to the restaurant owners to see what is actually viable for them but I love how you are thinking outside the box.
Maybe. We're all a test case now anyway. 'I'd like an upwind table, please.'
Excellent idea! Doesnt have to be main street necessarily but Im for it either way
I'm in!
I think this is an awesome idea!
This is AWESOME
I love this idea. Please please make it happen! I think there are ways to run detours through both Ketchum and Hailey on certain nights that would allow restaurants to serve outdoors that aren't just on Main Street.
Why only help the restaurants on Main Street? They chose the high traffic spots on Main Street and have benefited for years, many of the off main folks have outside dining, because they chose that business model. The Pio has crammed people in there forever (the last time that I ate there we were five people on a two top, that was more than ten years ago. This seems to be aimed to help one restaurant.
Lighten up Bird!
Hi Birdman, I'm just a Ketchum resident that suggested the idea with no agenda. In the letter i mentioned that it could easily be done on Washington Street for Despos, Rickshaw, Java, Covey, Il Naso. The idea could be done all round town. It would need to be an initiative by the restaurants themselves...they would need to apply for a special events permit. But from what I understand about the regs surrounding a special event permit, we would not be able to implement this idea yet as it would be considered a gathering of more than 50 people event even though people would be sat at tables spaced 6 ft apart...my hope is that the City might look at a way to make an exemption somehow....stay tuned
I am all for open air dining, sidewalks or whatever, however closing Main Street could create some serious issues when so many campers and trailers are heading from the magic valley to the SNRA. Exactly how do you intend to detour traffic through town?
My thought is that it is only one night a week, maybe two and it would be from 6pm to maybe 10pm. Each year I organize the Halloween Nightmare on Main Street party and we close the street from Ricos to Warfield and traffic is diverted around using other side streets. The Idaho Dept or Transport comes and puts in place all the necessary signage which would be paid for by the restaurants most likely. This is only an idea and if people don't like it, we don't have to do it. To me it would be a wonderful way of helping restaurants out all over town and I think as a community it would be fun way come back together that is different and socially distancing responsible. I posted the idea on FB and so far it's only had positive responses, about a hundred i think....anyway thanks for weighing in, let's see where it goes. Nick
