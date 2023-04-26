As a former Blaine County commissioner, I was privileged to be on the boards of Fly Sun Valley Alliance and the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority. The "1% for Air" local-option tax provided the funding necessary for the Fly Sun Valley Alliance to be successful at accomplishing the goals specified in the ballot language—so successful that the level of funding for air can be reduced and the balance allocated to a much-needed housing initiative. The LOT is a tourism tax with over 75% paid by the visitor, and it does not include items such as gas or groceries. I urge you to support and vote yes on the "LOT for Air."
Jacob Greenberg
Former Blaine County Commissioner
Why is any of it paid by locals? Why isn't the lodging taxed on tourists raised?
