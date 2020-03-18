Being a neighbor is geographic, but acting “neighborly” is rooted in genuine care, generosity and friendliness. Now is the time for us to act neighborly and extend our generosity of time and energy to help the most vulnerable across the street or down the block. The seniors you see walking their dogs, those you might not know very well, may be feeling scared and lonely during these unsettling times.
Who do you know that my benefit from your neighborly acts of kindness? Call them, leave a note on their door or just stop by—but make sure to keep your distance.
Here’s how you can offer to help: grocery shop, pick up their mail or medications, or run errands.
At the very least, swap phone numbers and check in on them occasionally. And if you do run errands, wear gloves and put things in bags so you don’t contaminate them with your hands or water vapor.
Little things matter in times like these and a little neighborly reassurance from you may be all your neighborhood seniors may need to feel more secure and loved.
Tom Iselin, Ketchum
