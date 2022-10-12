I have known Laurie Lickley and her family for a while and have also called Blaine County home for quite some time. Things have sure changed. For me, she has the experience, common sense, and integrity we need here. She uses expert opinions, analyzes options, and works with her constituents on solutions for Idaho, in both the short- and long-term.
Differing personalities and pressures are not a factor. As a two-term sitting legislator, Laurie has the backing of the Professional Firefighters of Idaho, Fraternal Order of Police, and Conservation Voters of Idaho. Join me in voting Lickley for Senate.
Larry Isham
