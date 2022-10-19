It is an honor to write this letter in support of Laurie Lickley for the open Senate seat in District 26.
After the recent redistricting, District 26 now encompasses Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine counties. Laurie acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state issues while serving in the House of Representatives. During her tenure there, she gained respect from the public, her constituents, as well as other law makers and various government officials.
Laurie is a native Idahoan and a Jerome County resident. She graduated from Salmon High School and received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Idaho. She and her husband live in a modest home on their ranch in Jerome. Both are very well liked and respected, and they have dedicated many hours to volunteer and make their community strong and prosperous.
